How much money each golfer earned at the RSM Classic

The fall portion of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season wrapped with the RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club on Sunday.

Tyler Duncan earned his first PGA Tour victory after making a 12-foot birdie putt in the second hole of a playoff, defeating Webb Simpson. The loss for Simpson marks the second time in his career he lost in a playoff at Sea Island.

Brendon Todd fell short of winning three PGA Tour events in a row after he shot a final-round 72. Todd finished in fourth place at 16 under.

Below is a breakdown of how much each player earned in Sea Island this week: