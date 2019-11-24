How much money each golfer earned at the RSM Classic

The fall portion of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season wrapped with the RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club on Sunday.
Tyler Duncan earned his first PGA Tour victory after making a 12-foot birdie putt in the second hole of a playoff, defeating Webb Simpson. The loss for Simpson marks the second time in his career he lost in a playoff at Sea Island.
Brendon Todd fell short of winning three PGA Tour events in a row after he shot a final-round 72. Todd finished in fourth place at 16 under.
Below is a breakdown of how much each player earned in Sea Island this week:
|Position
|Player
|To par
|Earnings
|1
|Tyler Duncan
|-19
|$1,188,000
|2
|Webb Simpson
|-19
|$719,400
|3
|Sebastián Muñoz
|-18
|$455,400
|4
|Brendon Todd
|-16
|$323,400
|T-5
|Henrik Norlander
|-15
|$244,200
|T-5
|Scottie Scheffler
|-15
|$244,200
|T-5
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|-15
|$244,200
|T-8
|Denny McCarthy
|-14
|$199,650
|T-8
|D.J. Trahan
|-14
|$199,650
|T-10
|Will Gordon
|-13
|$160,050
|T-10
|Brian Stuard
|-13
|$160,050
|T-10
|Vaughn Taylor
|-13
|$160,050
|T-10
|Alex Noren
|-13
|$160,050
|T-14
|J.T. Poston
|-12
|$110,550
|T-14
|Matthew NeSmith
|-12
|$110,550
|T-14
|Keith Mitchell
|-12
|$110,550
|T-14
|Scott Brown
|-12
|$110,550
|T-14
|Brian Harman
|-12
|$110,550
|T-14
|Nick Watney
|-12
|$110,550
|T-20
|Russell Knox
|-11
|$80,850
|T-20
|Cameron Tringale
|-11
|$80,850
|T-20
|Ricky Barnes
|-11
|$80,850
|T-23
|Chase Seiffert
|-10
|$57,420
|T-23
|Ryan Armour
|-10
|$57,420
|T-23
|Talor Gooch
|-10
|$57,420
|T-23
|Fabián Gómez
|-10
|$57,420
|T-23
|Jim Furyk
|-10
|$57,420
|T-23
|Davis Thompson
|-10
|Amateur
|T-23
|Doc Redman
|-10
|$57,420
|T-30
|Kyle Stanley
|-9
|$43,230
|T-30
|David Hearn
|-9
|$43,230
|T-30
|Hank Lebioda
|-9
|$43,230
|T-30
|Troy Merritt
|-9
|$43,230
|T-30
|Tim Wilkinson
|-9
|$43,230
|T-35
|Alex Cejka
|-8
|$32,257.50
|T-35
|Jim Herman
|-8
|$32,257.50
|T-35
|Dylan Frittelli
|-8
|$32,257.50
|T-35
|Brandon Hagy
|-8
|$32,257.50
|T-35
|Adam Long
|-8
|$32,257.50
|T-35
|Harry Higgs
|-8
|$32,257.50
|T-35
|Bill Haas
|-8
|$32,257.50
|T-35
|Scott Stallings
|-8
|$32,257.50
|T-43
|Stewart Cink
|-7
|$22,147.72
|T-43
|Mark Anderson
|-7
|$22,147.72
|T-43
|David Lingmerth
|-7
|$22,147.72
|T-43
|Scott Harrington
|-7
|$22,147.71
|T-43
|Rhein Gibson
|-7
|$22,147.71
|T-43
|Kyle Reifers
|-7
|$22,147.71
|T-43
|Luke Donald
|-6
|$22,147.71
|T-50
|Chesson Hadley
|-6
|$17,006
|T-50
|Ryan Brehm
|-6
|$17,006
|T-50
|Anirban Lahiri
|-6
|$17,006
|T-53
|Mark Hubbard
|-5
|$15,493.50
|T-53
|Luke List
|-5
|$15,493.50
|T-53
|Maverick McNealy
|-5
|$15,493.50
|T-53
|Kramer Hickok
|-5
|$15,493.50
|T-53
|Rory Sabbatini
|-5
|$15,493.50
|T-53
|Tim Herron
|-5
|$15,493.50
|T-53
|Tyler McCumber
|-5
|$15,493.50
|T-53
|Rob Oppenheim
|-5
|$15,493.50
|T-61
|Wes Roach
|-4
|$14,652
|T-61
|Ben Crane
|-4
|$14,652
|T-61
|Austin Cook
|-4
|$14,652
|T-61
|Zach Johnson
|-4
|$14,652
|T-65
|Mackenzie Hughes
|-3
|$14,190
|T-65
|Doug Ghim
|-3
|$14,190
|T-65
|Vincent Whaley
|-3
|$14,190
|T-68
|Shawn Stefani
|-2
|$13,728
|T-68
|Patton Kizzire
|-2
|$13,728
|T-68
|Michael Thompson
|-2
|$13,728
|T-68
|Adam Hadwin
|-2
|$13,728
|T-72
|Peter Uihlein
|-1
|$13,332
|T-72
|Matt Jones
|-1
|$13,332
|74
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Even par
|$13,134
|75
|Bo Hoag
|+1
|$13,002
|76
|Davis Riley
|+1
|$12,870
