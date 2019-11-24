Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
How much money each golfer earned at the RSM Classic

By November 24, 2019 6:00 pm

The fall portion of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season wrapped with the RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club on Sunday.

Tyler Duncan earned his first PGA Tour victory after making a 12-foot birdie putt in the second hole of a playoff, defeating Webb Simpson. The loss for Simpson marks the second time in his career he lost in a playoff at Sea Island.

RSM CLASSIC: Scores | Gallery | Schedule, results | Trophies

Brendon Todd fell short of winning three PGA Tour events in a row after he shot a final-round 72. Todd finished in fourth place at 16 under.

Below is a breakdown of how much each player earned in Sea Island this week:

Position Player To par Earnings
1 Tyler Duncan -19 $1,188,000
2 Webb Simpson -19 $719,400
3 Sebastián Muñoz -18 $455,400
4 Brendon Todd -16 $323,400
T-5 Henrik Norlander -15 $244,200
T-5 Scottie Scheffler -15 $244,200
T-5 Kyoung-Hoon Lee -15 $244,200
T-8 Denny McCarthy -14 $199,650
T-8 D.J. Trahan -14 $199,650
T-10 Will Gordon -13 $160,050
T-10 Brian Stuard -13 $160,050
T-10 Vaughn Taylor -13 $160,050
T-10 Alex Noren -13 $160,050
T-14 J.T. Poston -12 $110,550
T-14 Matthew NeSmith -12 $110,550
T-14 Keith Mitchell -12 $110,550
T-14 Scott Brown -12 $110,550
T-14 Brian Harman -12 $110,550
T-14 Nick Watney -12 $110,550
T-20 Russell Knox -11 $80,850
T-20 Cameron Tringale -11 $80,850
T-20 Ricky Barnes -11 $80,850
T-23 Chase Seiffert -10 $57,420
T-23 Ryan Armour -10 $57,420
T-23 Talor Gooch -10 $57,420
T-23 Fabián Gómez -10 $57,420
T-23 Jim Furyk -10 $57,420
T-23 Davis Thompson -10 Amateur
T-23 Doc Redman -10 $57,420
T-30 Kyle Stanley -9 $43,230
T-30 David Hearn -9 $43,230
T-30 Hank Lebioda -9 $43,230
T-30 Troy Merritt -9 $43,230
T-30 Tim Wilkinson -9 $43,230
T-35 Alex Cejka -8 $32,257.50
T-35 Jim Herman -8 $32,257.50
T-35 Dylan Frittelli -8 $32,257.50
T-35 Brandon Hagy -8 $32,257.50
T-35 Adam Long -8 $32,257.50
T-35 Harry Higgs -8 $32,257.50
T-35 Bill Haas -8 $32,257.50
T-35 Scott Stallings -8 $32,257.50
T-43 Stewart Cink -7 $22,147.72
T-43 Mark Anderson -7 $22,147.72
T-43 David Lingmerth -7 $22,147.72
T-43 Scott Harrington -7 $22,147.71
T-43 Rhein Gibson -7 $22,147.71
T-43 Kyle Reifers -7 $22,147.71
T-43 Luke Donald -6 $22,147.71
T-50 Chesson Hadley -6 $17,006
T-50 Ryan Brehm -6 $17,006
T-50 Anirban Lahiri -6 $17,006
T-53 Mark Hubbard -5 $15,493.50
T-53 Luke List -5 $15,493.50
T-53 Maverick McNealy -5 $15,493.50
T-53 Kramer Hickok -5 $15,493.50
T-53 Rory Sabbatini -5 $15,493.50
T-53 Tim Herron -5 $15,493.50
T-53 Tyler McCumber -5 $15,493.50
T-53 Rob Oppenheim -5 $15,493.50
T-61 Wes Roach -4 $14,652
T-61 Ben Crane -4 $14,652
T-61 Austin Cook -4 $14,652
T-61 Zach Johnson -4 $14,652
T-65 Mackenzie Hughes -3 $14,190
T-65 Doug Ghim -3 $14,190
T-65 Vincent Whaley -3 $14,190
T-68 Shawn Stefani -2 $13,728
T-68 Patton Kizzire -2 $13,728
T-68 Michael Thompson -2 $13,728
T-68 Adam Hadwin -2 $13,728
T-72 Peter Uihlein -1 $13,332
T-72 Matt Jones -1 $13,332
74 Satoshi Kodaira Even par $13,134
75 Bo Hoag +1 $13,002
76 Davis Riley +1 $12,870

