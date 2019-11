How much money each player won at the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai

Sunday was a lucrative day for Jon Rahm. The 25-year-old Spaniard walked away from the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai with $5 million.

When Rahm putted out for birdie on the final hole at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, he collected the $3 million first-place check for winning the European Tour finale plus an additional $2 million bonus for finishing the season as No. 1 on the Race to Dubai.

The Arizona State grad joins the late Seve Ballesteros in the European Tour record books. Rahm is the second Spaniard, and first since Ballesteros in 1991, to end a season as European No. 1.

