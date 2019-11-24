Patton Kizzire makes a hole-in-one at RSM Classic

It took an entire week but the PGA Tour has another hole-in-one.

On Sunday, in the final round of the RSM Classic in Sea Island, Georgia, Patton Kizzire aced the par-3 sixth hole.

He used an 8-iron from 181 yards.

The ace was a bright spot on an otherwise forgettable final round. Kizzire shot 69-69-67 the first three days but just didn’t have his best stuff on Sunday.

Two holes before his ace, he triple-bogeyed the 4th hole to fall to 8-over on the day. He ended up shooting a 75 and after his round quipped that he needed the ace to break 80.

It’s the second career ace for the Sea Island resident. It’s the 10th hole-in-one on Tour this season.

The National Hole-in-One Registry says that the odds of a PGA Tour pro getting a hole-in-one is 3,000-to-1. (It also says the “average” golfer has a 12,000-to-1 shot at making an ace).

In all, there were 36 holes-in-one last season.