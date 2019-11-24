Tyler Duncan wins RSM Classic with birdie at 18

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Tyler Duncan sank a 12-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole of the RSM Classic to win his first PGA Tour title over Webb Simpson.

On a cool, blustery day, Duncan birdied the final two holes to tie Simpson. He made only one bogey all week and fired a 5-under 65 Sunday and 72-hole total of 19-under 261 at Sea Island Resort’s Seaside Course.

Simpson birdied two of his final holes and signed for a 3-under 67, but lost in a playoff at Sea Island for the second time in his career.

The wheels finally came off for Brendon Todd, who was attempting to become the first player to win in three consecutive weeks on the Tour schedule since Tiger Woods in 2006, and the first to win three consecutive starts since Dustin Johnson in 2017.

Dating to the final round of the Houston Open, Todd hadn’t shot higher than 68 in his last 12 rounds, but he punched a 7-iron from 148 yards into the hazard to the right and made double bogey to squander the lead. Then his putter let him down as he missed a series of makeable birdie and par putts. He didn’t circle his first birdie on the card until 15 and closed in 2-over 72 to finish fourth.

Simpson charged early with birdies at Nos. 1 and 3 to erase his two-stroke deficit at the start of the day. Then he strung together 10 pars in a row before a bogey at 14 dropped him into a tie with Sebastián Muñoz and Duncan.

Muñoz, the winner of the Sanderson Farms Championship in a playoff, capped off a terrific fall season with a third-place finish after shooting 2-under 68 to finish at 18 under. Muñoz had a 26-foot birdie putt to tie for the lead, but missed it to the left.

Duncan, who had only three top-10 finishes in 67 previous starts, played his first 54 holes bogey-free until making his only hiccup of the week, a bogey on No. 1 on Sunday. But he poured in four birdies through 15 holes to share the lead with Simpson and Muñoz, who both birdied the short par-5 15th to pull in front of Duncan. The 30-year-old Purdue grad answered at the par-3 17th, sticking his tee shot to 7 feet and rolling in the putt, and then, for good measure, draining a 25-footer at 18 for birdie.

Simpson canned a 22-foot birdie putt at 16 and parred in for 67. But he still hasn’t won the RSM Classic after losing in a playoff in 2011 and finishing third in 2018 at the RSM Classic.