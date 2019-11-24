Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Winner's Bag: Tyler Duncan, RSM Classic

Tyler Duncan Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

By November 24, 2019 5:20 pm

A complete list of the clubs Tyler Duncan used to win the PGA Tour’s 2019 RSM Classic:

DRIVER: Titleist TS2 (9.5 degrees), with Fujikura ATMOS Blue Tour Spec 6X shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: Titleist TS3 (13.5 degrees), with Aldila Tour Green 75 TX shaft

IRONS: Titleist U500 (2), with Graphite Design Tour AD-DI Hybrid 95X shaft, 718 AP2 (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (50 degrees), SM8 (54, 58 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron 009M prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

