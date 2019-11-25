Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth to compete in Hero Shot before Hero World Challenge

We’re just a week and change away from the 21st Hero World Challenge, but this year’s event at Albany, Bahamas will be unlike any other.

The tournament itself, which benefits Tiger Woods’ TGR Foundation, will be played Wednesday-Saturday on Dec. 4-7, but the week-long event will begin two days prior with the Hero Shot at Baha Mar on Monday, Dec. 2 at 4 p.m.

Woods, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Henrik Stenson and Gary Woodland will all compete, hitting balls at a bullseye 100 yards over the Reflections pool at Baha Mar. The first of three rounds will feature three head-to-head matches with players hitting six balls toward the target, which consists of three rings each of different values: 100 points for the outer ring, 200 points for the inner ring and 500 points for the bullseye. The sixth ball in each round will be worth double points. The player with the highest score moves on.

In the second round, the three players who advanced will hit an additional six shots, with the lowest score being eliminated and the top scores advancing to the final round. You can watch the Hero Shot on social media via GolfTV, PGA Tour and TGR Live.

The Hero will be Tiger’s first tournament since winning his 82nd PGA Tour title by three strokes over Hideki Matsuyama at the storm-delayed Zozo Championship in Japan on Oct. 27. After the historic win, Woods announced he’d be a playing captain at the Presidents Cup, which will be held after the Hero in Melbourne, Australia, beginning Dec. 12.