Influential putters and flatstick technology of the decade

With the decade nearly in the books, Golfweek looks back on some of the most influential and important putters and innovations of the past 10 years.

Ping Anser

The original Anser putter was sketched by Karsten Solheim on the sleeve of a 78-rpm record and debuted at the 1966 Phoenix Open. Its much-replicated shape has not changed much over the years, but Ping has kept this icon current by adding subtle technology enhancements. In the 2010s, the most significant enhancement has been the addition of the True Roll face. The variable-depth grooves, like those in this Vault 2.0 Anser, are designed to normalize ball speed across a large portion of the hitting area for better distance control.