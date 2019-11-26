Black Friday golf deals for your 2019 holiday shopping list

Looking for some holiday deals for the golfer on your list?

Here’s a look at some of the special promotions Golfweek editors have compiled for the season.

Check back throughout the week as we’ll keep updating the list:

Apparel and equipment

Golf Galaxy: Several deals are being advertised on Golf Galaxy’s web site, including up to 50 percent off select apparel. For those in cooler climates, we see Under Armour Men’s Sweaterfleece Golf ½-Zips for $56.25 (25 percent off) and Adidas Men’s Core Golf ¼-Zips for $34.98 (46 percent off). Men’s Footjoy 2019 Pro/SL are now $60 off.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Apparel deals for women and men are listed in Dick’s Sporting Goods Black Friday ad including select women’s and men’s Nike or Under Armour performance fleeces for $34.98. Select women’s Nike Essential fleece hoodies and pants are $39.98 and kids Threma Fleece hoodies are $29.98.

Ping Karsten MFG Shop Beanie: Ping is selling its soft, lightweight, Karsten beanie that’s good for playing golf or everyday wear for $22.

Tournaments

FedEx St. Jude Invitational: The tournament’s holiday package includes two day-specific grounds tickets and one round of golf at TPC Southwind for $165. The FedEx St. Jude Invitational is July 2-5 in Memphis.

Travelers Championship: Special packages are available for the holidays to the Travelers, held June 25-28. The Daily Hospitality Experience starts at $165 and includes two Mohegan Sun Club tickets (much choose a day), food and non-alcoholic beverages, parking pass and hat. The Weekly Grounds Experience is $200 and includes two weekly grounds tickets, parking pass and hat. The Travelers will be played at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: Buy two grounds tickets for the tournament and receive a $25 gift card to the PGA Tour Superstore. The tournament will be held March 25-29 at Austin Country Club. Ticket prices will increase after the holidays, but they are now priced at two Wednesday tickets for $210, two Thursday tickets for $215, two Friday-Sunday tickets for $270 or 2 weekly tickets (Wed.-Sun.) for $790.

U.S. Open: For every two gallery or beer garden (Thursday-Sunday) tickets purchased, receive a limited edition complimentary valuables pouch through Dec. 31 or while supplies last. Gallery tickets cost $120 for Thursday, June 18, and are $150 for Friday-Sunday, June 19-21, at Winged Foot.

The Northern Trust: The Northern Trust is advertising the best ticket prices of the year for its annual event held this year Aug. 12-16, 2020 at TPC Boston. The holiday offer is two good any one-day grounds ticket for $74.38. One weekly ticket which is good the Wednesday-Sunday of the event is also a holiday deal at $132.81 per ticket.

Looking for the perfect gift for your favorite golfer?

THE NORTHERN TRUST has you covered! Shop now for our best ticket deals of the year.https://t.co/GEg1PNX7xD pic.twitter.com/n24ceU65JB — THE NORTHERN TRUST (@TheNTGolf) November 26, 2019

Travel

Myrtle Beach: MyrtleBeachGolfTrips.com and MBN.com, which book trips to South Carolina’s Grand Strand, are offering 50% off select spring tee times when purchasing three-round packages. The deal is available for purchase Nov. 25 through Dec. 2 and is available on any three of Founders Group International’s 21 courses for tee times before 8:30 a.m. and after 1 p.m March 1 through June 7. Included among the deal are courses such as the Resort Course at Grande Dunes, Pawleys Plantation Golf & Country Club, King’s North at Myrtle Beach National and TPC Myrtle Beach. Go to MyrtleBeachGolfTrips.com or MBN.com for details.