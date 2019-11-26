Haskins Award: End of fall watch list for 2019-20 season

The fall portion of the 2019-20 college golf season has come and gone, making this the perfect time to check in on postseason awards.

A few teams have staked their claim as the best in the nation, but the race for player of the year is wide open as the winter months arrive.

The Haskins Award honors the player of the year in college men’s golf, as selected by college golfers, coaches and members of the college golf media.

After the first half of the year, here’s who we have our eyes on in Golfweek’s second Haskins Award watch list. Players are listed alphabetically.

Golfweek Men’s Rankings: Team | Individual

John Augenstein, Vanderbilt

Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 22

Golfstat Ranking: 2

Scoring Average: 70.20

Par 3 Average: 3.19

Par 4 Average: 3.89

Par 5 Average: 4.70

Two top-five finishes in strong fields at the Nike Golf Collegiate and Crooked Stick, T-5 in the nation in par 4 scoring at 3.89.