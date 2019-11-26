Eamon's Corner: Giving thanks for all that happened in golf this year

There was a lot to be grateful for in golf in 2019, and now is the time of year that we get to give thanks for it.

First and foremost, Eamon Lynch is giving thanks for Tiger Woods for his win at the Masters and all that it means for the game. There’s also Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy, who have given golf fans the first taste of a legitimate PGA Tour rivalry in more than two decades.

Lynch’s list spans the villains of golf, the up-and-comers of golf and even the turkeys of golf.

There is indeed a lot to be thankful for this year.

Watch the video at the top of the page to see the latest edition of Eamon’s Corner.