Golfweek Holiday Gift Guide

As the holiday season approaches, there’s likely a golfer on your shopping list. Maybe you’re that golfer on your shopping list (it’s OK to pick up a little something for yourself, too). Either way, let us guide you through the aisles on your quest for the perfect golf gift.

From tees to footwear to the latest in electronics, get a head start on the holiday season with Golfweek’s 2019 Holiday Gift Guide.

Take a look at our picks for some of the best golf-related gifts available in every budget range:

FootJoy Flex XP

Buzz: The Flex family of golf shoes was a popular new addition to the FootJoy family in 2019, and this fall the company is adding a waterproof, spikeless version to its lineup. The Flex XP has turf-grabbing traction elements to go along with its sporty, casual style.

Price: $125