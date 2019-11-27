Dustin Johnson's son River can already crush a driver

When your dad is a PGA Tour player, it seems more natural to tee up drivers in the yard than toss a baseball back and forth. This is the case for Dustin Johnson and son River.

A video of River swinging his driver in what appears to be someone’s front yard went up on his mom Paulina Gretzky’s Instagram page this week. “Watch out PGA Tour 2035,” Gretzky wrote as a caption.

River displays a strong move for a 2-year-old, including a tight shoulder turn. He’s already putting a right-to-left flight on the golf ball.

That River’s fundamentals are solid really isn’t all that surprising when you consider that his dad has won 20 PGA Tour titles and his grandfather is hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. He comes by his athleticism honestly.

River’s dad, who is currently No. 4 in the world, hasn’t played on the PGA Tour since August, when he was T-29 at the Tour Championship. Johnson, who had arthroscopic surgery in September to repair cartilage damage in his left knee, is expected to play the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas next week, then head to Australia as part of the U.S. Presidents Cup team.