Hoping to watch golf on Thanksgiving? Don’t miss Fox film recounting Woodland’s U.S. Open win

Already counting down the days to next year’s majors?

Yes, the Masters is 134 days away. But if you’re hungry to watch some golf on Thanksgiving, you can tune into “2019 U.S. Open: Woodland Peaks at Pebble Beach” from Fox Sport Films in association with the USGA. It premieres Thursday, Nov. 28, at 4 p.m. ET immediately following the Bears-Lions game on Fox.

Narrated by actor Andy Garcia, the film follows Woodland’s run to his first major championship with exclusive footage of Woodland, his wife Gabby and their children.

It’s been a monumental year for Gary and Gabby, who welcomed twin girls into the world this summer. And the year isn’t over yet for Woodland, who will make his Presidents Cup debut in a couple weeks in Melbourne. He was one of Tiger Woods’ captain’s picks after finishing fifth at the Zozo Championship in Japan.

The Woodland film also features interviews with Justin Rose, the 2013 U.S. Open champion who entered the final round just one shot off Woodland’s lead, along with interviews from Curtis Strange, Shane Bacon, Brad Faxon and John Feinstein.

After its Thanksgiving debut, the film will re-air on FS1 eight times throughout December.