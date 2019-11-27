Kevin Na announces $50,000 donation to Shriners Hospitals Brittle Bone Program honoring Alec Cabacungan

Kevin Na’s victory at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open was nearly two months ago, but the win is still making waves.

On Instagram Tuesday, Na posted about his admiration for Alec Cabacungan who has osteogenesis imperfecta, also known as brittle bone disease. The 17-year-old found a special place in Na’s heart after the two met in October at the Shriners Open.

Cabacungan, who has been treated at Chicago’s Shriners Hospital since 2002, dreams of becoming a sports anchor and had the opportunity to interview Na at TPC Summerlin during the 2019 Shriners Open. In Na’s video posted on Instagram Tuesday, the two spoke about Na winning the Shriners Open in 2011 and Na gave Cabacungan a T-shirt with his signature “walking it in” move on the front.

Along with the post, Na announced he and his family will donate $50,000 of his winnings to the Shriners Hospitals Brittle Bone Program and thanked Cabacungan for being an inspiration.

“My family and I have decided to donate $50,000 that I received from @RSM for making the most birdies during my victory (at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open) to the (Shriners Hospitals) Brittle Bone Program to help kids who have osteogenesis imperfecta,” Na wrote on Instagram. “Alec, thanks for getting me ready for the tournament! @aleccco, you’re a star and and an inspiration to so many!”

According to the Chicago Tribune, Cabacungan has broken more than 60 bones during his lifetime and had more than a dozen surgeries, but has remained optimistic and focused throughout it all.

He’s definitely made an impact on Na.