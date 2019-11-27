What are PGA Tour pros doing this off-season? We asked

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — A seemingly endless PGA Tour schedule is finally in the books for 2019 with the conclusion of the RSM Classic, the last official event of the decade (let the Silly Season begin!).

How do Tour pros plan to spend their “off-season” and the holidays? We asked 18 pros after the RSM Classic.

Weddings, surgeries, pulled wisdom teeth, hunting and fishing, and — shocker — more golf are on the agenda.

Scott Brown

“If you’re looking for me, I’ll be hunting. I went deer hunting 20 of the last 25 days before going to Mayakoba. It’s fun to try to kill something bigger than you.”