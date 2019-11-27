You don’t mess with what works. You work to make it better.

Following the resounding global success of the irons that catapulted the model to among the best-selling in company history, TaylorMade Golf, an industry leader in product innovation, technology and performance, launched a second generation of the P·790 irons. Like its P700 series siblings, the P·790 irons are a meticulously crafted set combining performance, feel and aesthetics.

To improve on an iron as successful as the original P·790, engineers faced the challenge of taking everything learned from its design, refining and emphasizing many of the unique design elements that made it so successful without drastically changing its DNA. As a result, P•790 irons pack powerful performance into a clean, classic design to deliver breakthrough distance in a players iron. Through a combination of forged hollow-body construction, redesigned tungsten weight, and our revolutionary new SpeedFoam™ Technology, golfers will experience feel, forgiveness, and workability unlike any iron of this caliber.

P•790 Features:

SPEEDFOAM™ – Ultra light urethane foam injected inside the head engineered to push the design limits of face speed while simultaneously improving feel.

LOW PROFILE TUNGSTEN WEIGHTING – New low profile tungsten weight designed for a lower CG and higher launch.

FORGED HOLLOW BODY – Consists of a thin, wrap around forged 4140 face and soft carbon steel body designed to deliver explosive distance and forgiveness

THRU SLOT SPEED POCKET™ – Our most flexible Speed Pocket™ design engineered to maximize ball speeds and provide forgiveness on shots lower on the face.

PROGRESSIVE I.C.T. – Features patented Progressive Inverted Cone Technology strategically located in each iron designed to improve accuracy and protect off-center ball speed.

