Tom Watson's wife, Hilary Watson, dies of cancer at 63

Hilary Watson, the wife of eight-time major champion Tom Watson, has died after battling pancreatic cancer. She was 63.

Tom Watson’s agent, Barry Hyde, confirmed Hilary Watson died Wednesday night.

Hilary Watson had been shopping for socks with her husband when she was told the news of her diagnosis, according to a 2018 report in the Kansas City Star. She received chemotherapy and then underwent surgery to remove the tumor.

Despite her illness, Hilary was determined to continue her love of competing in cutting horse competitions.

“Whether I’m feeling good or not, I was going to still get on that horse. And have some fun doing it. That’s been a godsend for me,” she told the Kansas City Star in May 2018.

Ted Bishop, former PGA of America president, shared a touching tribute to his friends on Facebook.

“Tom will tell you that Hilary was his hero. … and for many reasons. How these two people dealt with the devastation of the worst that cancer can muster up is truly an inspiration to us all. Hilary was a beautiful woman who was also one of the fiercest competitors who ever lived. Tom is an 8-time major champion golfer, but more so a man who has always dealt with adversity in amazing ways. Its a sad day, but Hilary’s fight is over and she leaves us with many beautiful memories.”

Hilary Watson married Tom in 1999 and the two raised her three children on their farm outside Kansas City.