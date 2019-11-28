Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Top 10 Euro story lines of the decade: Rory's statements, Sergio's tantrum

The European Tour hardly gets a break at all.

Last season ended Sunday at the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, where Jon Rahm earned the $3 million first-place check for winning his second DP title, and a further $2 million bonus for finishing the season as No. 1 on the Race to Dubai.

The next season starts this week at the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa, a mere four days later.

With not much time to catch our breath, Golfweek’s Alistair Tait takes a look back at the top 10 story lines on the European Tour in the last decade:

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 02: Sergio Garcia of Spain in action during the third round of the Saudi International at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club on February 02, 2019 in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Sergio Garcia during the Saudi International at the 2019 Royal Greens Golf & Country Club on in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

10. Sergio’s Saudi meltdown

Sergio Garcia displayed a lack of etiquette during the 2019 Saudi International that left fellow competitors disgusted. Garcia willfully damaged several greens during his third round. Players behind complained and the Spaniard was disqualified. It was yet another poor breach of etiquette from the Spaniard, following throwing a shoe in anger during the 1999 World Match Play Championship and spitting into Doral’s 13th hole during the 2007 CA Championship.

