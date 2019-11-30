Dustin Johnson withdraws from Hero World Challenge, Presidents Cup still a go

Dustin Johnson’s recovery time has just grown by a week. The world No. 4 has not teed it up since the Tour Championship in August, and on Saturday announced that he won’t play the Hero World Challenge, either. Johnson had arthroscopic surgery in September to repair cartilage damage in his left knee.

Johnson made the announcement on Twitter. He specifically addressed the Presidents Cup, to be played the week after the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. He automatically qualified for the U.S. team, and still intends to play despite his lack of competitive reps leading up to the matches in Australia.

“After a lot of careful thought and consultation, I have decided that it is in my best interest if I withdraw from next week’s Hero World Challenge,” he wrote. “While my recovery from knee surgery is complete, I feel another week of physical therapy and practice will best prepare me for the Presidents Cup. I have informed Captain Woods of my decision, which he fully supports and understands, and cannot wait to tee it up with him and my teammates next week in Australia.”

Chez Reavie will replace Johnson in the limited-field Hero event. It will be Reavie’s debut in that field.

During a PGA Tour radio interview in late September, Johnson said his rehab was progressing well and that he expected to be ready by the time the Hero rolled around.

In his last eight PGA Tour starts, Johnson has failed to produce a top-10 finish. It’s the longest such drought since his rookie year in 2008.

In a statement announcing Reavie’s entry in the field, Woods also addressed Johnson withdrawal.

“I wish Dustin the best and I know he’s disappointed not to be playing at Albany.”