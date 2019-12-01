Adam Scott hopes Aussie crowds don’t get too carried away with Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods’ fame transcends continents. He’s not an American sports hero, he’s a worldwide one. But when the Presidents Cup goes to Australia in a week, with Woods competing as the first playing captain in the event since 1994, Australian Adam Scott hopes the home crowd doesn’t get too carried away.

As in, remember who to cheer for, mates.

Scott, the world No. 15 who is about to make his ninth Presidents Cup appearance, told the Melbourne-based Herald Sun this week that he hopes fans get loud for the Internationals. After all, noise and support are major factors in a home-course advantage.

“Last time it was too friendly,” Scott told the Herald Sun. “Quite bluntly, we want the home-crowd advantage, and I’ll be disappointed if they are cheering enthusiastically for Tiger or anyone on the U.S. team.”

The matches are returning to Royal Melbourne in Melbourne, Australia for the first time since 2011. The U.S. team won the Cup that year, which was also the last time Woods played in Australia.

The Presidents Cup scoreboard has grown more and more lopsided since, with the U.S. winning all three subsequent meetings. It’s worth noting, however, that the only International victory in the event’s history was at Royal Melbourne in 1998.

Scott’s Presidents Cup record stands at 14-20-5 for a run that dates to 2003.

With Jason Day now out of the International huddle because of a lingering back injury – and Presidents Cup rookie Byeong Hun An taking his spot – Scott is the most experienced player on the team. Counting An, more than half of the International team members are Presidents Cup rookies.

It makes the right type of crowd energy that much more important.

“I’m not saying be a poor sport, but one challenge our team has always had is gaining a home-soil advantage because it’s rare that stars like Tiger and DJ (Dustin Johnson) come to Australia (2011) or Korea (2015) where we play these things and the locals are excited to see them as much as anyone on our team,” Scott said. “But while we appreciate them very much, we don’t have to cheer for them.”

The Presidents Cup will be played Dec. 13-15 at Royal Melbourne. For U.S. viewers, the first match will air the evening of Dec. 12 because of the time difference.