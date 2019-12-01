Forecaddie: Watch Brandel Chamblee get owned by Brad Faxon in joking exchange

Q School is famously the most tense week on tour, but this week’s final stage of the PGA Tour Champions qualifying tournament in Scottsdale, Ariz., has already produced one epic laugh for the Forecaddie.

During a Sunday practice round at TPC Scottsdale, Brandel Chamblee decided to tweak his buddy Brad Faxon. Roping in three other pals of Faxon – veterans Brett Quigley and Paul Stankowski, along with swing coach Lucas Wald – the Golf Channel analyst texted a playful video to the eight-time Tour winner (see above).

“Hey Fax, we’re just out here playing a practice round for the Tour school qualifying and we’ve been talking amongst ourselves,” Chamblee said. “We’re just wondering if you ever played good enough to play in the Masters.”

“He won opposite maybe one year,” said Quigley, one of Faxon’s closest friends.

“Yeah, Hattiesburg,” Chamblee quipped.

The video was a joking reference to a round Faxon played recently in Florida in the company of Fox Sports golf producer Mark Loomis, the Forecaddie and a mutual friend. During the round, the friend had innocently asked Faxon if he had ever competed at Augusta National. As Loomis and The Man Out Front stifled a laugh, Faxon winced and said, “Twelve times.”

But Faxon, now a Fox Sports analyst, delivered the perfect response to his tormentors, who are in Scottsdale trying to earn status on the senior circuit for 2020. “Thanks for that video, it made me laugh,” he said in a video texted back while waiting for a flight in the Dallas-Fort Worth airport. “I know I can’t remember how many Masters I’ve played in. But I do remember I’ve never played in a Tour school.”

Ouch. Faxon wins in a knockout. Even Chamblee conceded defeat.

“That’s a better comeback than Tiger Woods winning the Masters,” he said.