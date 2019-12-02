Callaway Mavrik, Mavrik Sub Zero drivers appear on USGA conforming list

Two yet-to-be-released Callaway drivers, the Mavrik and the Mavrik Sub Zero, have been added to the U.S. Golf Association’s list of conforming driver heads.

While Callaway has not made any official announcement about the clubs, every manufacturer must send test samples of new equipment to the USGA and the R&A to ensure the clubs conform to the Rules of Golf. If a club or ball does not appear on the appropriate list, it is not legal for use in official rounds or competition.

The conforming driver head list is updated every Monday, but clubs don’t simply show up on a Monday after tests are completed. USGA officials have said they work with manufacturers and add conforming driver heads to the list on dates requested by brands, so we can assume Callaway wanted the Mavrik and Mavrik Sub Zero added today. It’s interesting because the Presidents Cup is just a week away, and Callaway staff players such as Xander Schauffele, Marc Leishman and Adam Hadwin can add a Mavrik or Mavrik Sub Zero to their bags for that event.

There are many things the black-and-white USGA photos do not show, but some features are visible, and history has taught us a few things about Callaway drivers.

The Mavrik appears to be more similar to Callaway’s Rogue driver than the Epic Flash, with a single weight in the back section of the sole, an adjustable hosel mechanism and Jailbreak Technology. The Rogue driver has a carbon-fiber crown, but the USGA photo does not show the top of the Mavrik. The Rogue driver was released in January 2018, so it would make sense for the Mavrik to replace it after a two-year product cycle.

The Mavrik Sub Zero appears to have the same technologies, with the addition of a second weight behind the Jailbreak bars and the leading edge. Historically, Sub Zero versions of Callaway drivers were designed to produce less spin and fly lower than standard drivers.