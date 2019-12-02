Geoff Ogilvy's Scottsdale estate sold for $4.1 million

This week’s priciest home sold in the Phoenix, Arizona area was at the advantage of professional golfer Geoff Ogilvy.

The 7,700-square-foot property with six bedrooms and eight bathrooms is located on a golf course in Scottsdale’s Dana Estates and was sold for $4.1 million to Lance and Shonda Freeman.

The two-story home which belonged to Ogilvy, the 2006 U.S. Open champion, and his wife, Juli, also had a lap pool, guest suite, chef’s kitchen with retractable doors and custom finishing throughout the home, according to the Arizona Republic.

Ogilvy, an Aussie who will serve as an assistant captain for the International Team during the Presidents Cup Dec. 9-15, stepped away from his life of playing every week on the PGA Tour and moved to Australia in January 2019 along with Juli and the couple’s three children. They found a house “almost next door” to Royal Melbourne, which hosts the Presidents Cup.

This story was researched by Ebony Day of The Arizona Republic and The Information Market.