Hero World Challenge: Round 1 tee times, viewing information

The Hero World Challenge begins Wednesday at Albany Golf Club in Nassau, Bahamas, with a field packed with some of the some of professional golf’s top competitors.

Eleven of the 18 players competing in the Hero World Challenge will also represent the United States in the Presidents Cup — Dec. 12-15 at Royal Melbourne. Dustin Johnson, the 12th member of the Presidents Cup U.S. Team, withdrew from the event over the weekend as he is still recovering from an arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in September.

Tiger Woods, tournament host and playing captain for the U.S. Team, will compete for the first time since earning his 82nd PGA Tour win at the Zozo Championship in October.

The event will not just go toward satisfying a PGA Tour craving as the seasons takes a break in December, but it will also go toward helping those affected by Hurricane Dorian which devastated the Bahamas in August. For every birdie made during the Hero, $500 will be donated to the ONE Bahamas Fund. Eagles will raise $1,000 and an ace will bring a donation of $2,500.

Below are the tee times for the first round of the Hero World Challenge.

All times are listed in Eastern Standard Time.

Round 1

1st tee

Tee time Players 10:40 a.m. Justin Rose, Jon Rahm 10:51 a.m. Kevin Kisner, Bubba Watson 11:02 a.m. Xander Schauffele, Gary Woodland 11:13 a.m. Bryson DeChambeau, Webb Simpson 11:24 a.m. Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay 11:35 a.m. Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas 11:46 a.m. Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau 11:57 a.m. Chez Reavie, Matt Kuchar 12:08 p.m. Henrik Stenson, Jordan Spieth

Viewing information

All information is in Eastern Standard Time.

Wednesday

Golf Channel: 1-4 p.m.

Replay on Golf Channel: 5-8 p.m. and 1-3:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Thursday

Golf Channel: 1-4 p.m.

Replay on Golf Channel: 5-8 p.m. and 1-3:30 a.m. on Friday.

Friday

Golf Channel: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Replay on Golf Channel: 6-8 p.m. and 1-2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Saturday

Golf Channel: 10 a.m. – Noon

NBC: Noon – 3 p.m.

Replay on Golf Channel: 6-11 p.m. on Sunday, 3-6 a.m. and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday