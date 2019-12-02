PNC Father/Son Challenge: Field list and how to watch

All things considered, the PNC Father/Son Challenge field is remarkably strong. For one thing, the qualifications to get in are steep. Only major champions and winners of the Players Championship are eligible, and 18-time major winner Jack Nicklaus headlines that category.

The Father/Son is a feel-good weekend in the middle of the so-called “silly season” of golf. This year, it overlaps the final round of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

In addition to Nicklaus, the field includes icons Gary Player, Lee Trevino and Tom Watson. Despite the Nov. 27 death of his wife Hilary, who had battled pancreatic cancer, Watson remains in the field for now along with his son Michael.

Twelve of the 20 teams include a World Golf Hall of Famer. Individually, the final field shares more than 700 worldwide titles as well as 192 Champions Tour wins, with the all-time Champions Tour wins leader Hale Irwin, returning to this event after a two-year hiatus.

There are also seven former World No. 1 players in the field. That category includes Annika Sorenstam, who is playing with her father Tom and will become the first female professional to compete in the tournament.

The event will be played Dec. 5-8 at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.

The field

Darren Clarke/Tyrone Clarke (son)

John Daly/Little John Daly (son)

David Duval/Brady Duval (son)

Jim Furyk/Mike Furyk (father)

Retief Goosen/Leo Goosen (son)

Padraig Harrington/Paddy Harrington (son)

Hale Irwin/Steve Irwin (son)

Lee Janzen/Connor Janzen (son)

Tom Kite/David Kite (son)

Bernhard Langer/Jason Donald Langer (son)

Tom Lehman/Thomas A. Lehman (son)

Jack Nicklaus/GT Nicklaus (grandson)

Mark O’Meara/Shaun O’Meara (son)

Jerry Pate/Jenni Pate (daughter)

Gary Player/James Throssell (grandson)

Nick Price/Greg Price (son)

Vijay Singh/Qass Singh (son)

Annika Sorenstam/Tom Sorenstam (father)

Lee Trevino/Daniel Trevino (son)

Tom Watson/Michael Watson (son)

How to watch

All times Eastern

Friday, Dec. 6

Golf Channel (Pro-Am Special): 5-6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Golf Channel: 2-3 p.m.

NBC: 3-6 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 8

Golf Channel (live): 11 a.m.- Noon

NBC (live): Noon – 3 p.m.