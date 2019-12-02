Tiger Woods' tournament to raise money for Bahamian relief efforts

NASSAU, Bahamas – As part of his Hero World Challenge hosting duties, Tiger Woods announced additional tournament donations to the ONE Bahamas Fund along with Hero chairman Pawan Munjal.

Besides an October pledge to split tournament proceeds between the TGR Founation and the fund started to help the region cope with the effects of hurricane Dorian, Monday’s announcement on Golf Channel adds incentives for the 2019 Hero World Challenge field.

The tournament will make a donation of $500 for each birdie, $1,000 for each eagle and $2,500 for any hole-in-one made by the professionals in competition rounds. The tournament starts Wednesday at Albany and features Woods along with 10 of his Presidents Cup team players, including Gary Woodland, Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Kuchar and Patrick Reed.

Hero World Challenge: Hero Shot | Field

The ONE Bahamas Fund was started by Woods, Justin Timberlake, the NEXUS Luxury Collection and and Royal Bank of Canada. The fund has pledged $6 million toward the efforts with a dollar-for-dollar match in hopes of raising $12 million to help those impacted by the hurricane.

This year’s edition of the Hero is the first played in the Bahamas since Dorian passed through in October, though the area was less hard-hit than neighboring islands, allowing for the event to proceed.

Also in the field, which starts play Wednesday to accommodate the long Presidents Cup journey for Team USA, are Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Webb Simpson, Henrik Stenson and Bubba Watson.

“We’re all devastated. We’ve seen what has happened to Grand Bahama and surrounding areas,” Woods said Monday morning on Golf Channel. “We got spared; we got lucky that it stayed to the east of us. Others weren’t. Some don’t have homes any more. Some don’t have running water. We’re trying to help as much as we possibly can.”