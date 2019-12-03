10 best women's college golfers of the decade

Women’s college golf is continually getting deeper, as evidenced by the number of new teams that are constantly coming into the mix in the postseason.

The past decade not only saw breakout stars, but more opportunities. For one thing, a women’s player of the year award came into the mix in 2014 with the creation of the ANNIKA Award. Like the Haskins Award, it’s voted on by players, coaches and media.

Three of the women on this list have won that award — some multiple times. Others broke program records, NCAA records, racked up titles or led their teams to NCAA glory.

These are the best 10 women’s college golfers of the decade.

10. Bronte Law, UCLA (2013-2016)

Law won seven times in three and a half seasons as a Bruin (which is a program record), and almost half of those came in her junior season. That year ended with the ANNIKA Award as well as the top spot in the Golfweek/Sagarin College Rankings. Over the course of her college career, Law shaved three shots off her scoring average.