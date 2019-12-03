CBS expands golf announce team with Frank Nobilo, Trevor Immelman

Continuing an extensive announce team overhaul, CBS Sports announced the hiring of Frank Nobilo and Trevor Immelman to full-time roles Tuesday, while Michelle Wie joins as a Masters digital team member.

The news arrives on the heels of Davis Love’s hiring after contract options were not picked up on longtime broadcasters Gary McCord and Peter Kostis.

Nobilo leaves Golf Channel after 15 years where he was an integral member of the Live From broadcasts as well as tournament coverage. In recent years, he has split time between CBS and Golf Channel at select tournaments, including major championships where he has taken the Amen Corner booth slot.

Trevor Immelman is a rising star in golf broadcasting who has worked a variety of roles for Golf Channel since 2016 while still playing some respectable golf in recent years. He will join the CBS team as an analyst on PGA Tour events as well as the Masters and PGA Championship, both CBS properties. The network also announced an expanded role for Mark Immelman, who has worked partial schedules for the network in recent years on top of his duties at Sirius/XM radio and as Director of Golf at Columbus State University.

Wie’s hiring comes after a successful first broadcasting stint during Golf Channel’s Solheim Cup coverage. The five-time LPGA Tour winner will be a digital contributor for now, though her hiring suggests the network may be in line to pick up LPGA Tour coverage under the next PGA Tour-negotiated contract for both tours.

CBS also elevated Andrew Catalon to the role of lead announcer when Jim Nantz is not working events. A contributor to the network’s digital coverage since 2011, Catalon hosted several events in 2019 in between roles for CBS broadcasting NFL and college basketball.

The moves signal CBS’ bullishness not just on strengthening coverage, but also in signaling that the network has big plans beyond 2021 when the current PGA Tour contract expires.