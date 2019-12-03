Craig Bowden, Stephen Leaney lead Final Stage of PGA Tour Champions Qualifying Tournament

Seventy-eight players are competing for five spots on the PGA Tour Champions at the Final Stage of the Qualifying Tournament at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona.

After Day 1 of the event, Craig Bowden and Stephen Leaney share the lead after they shot 65s on Tuesday.

Frank Esposito and Robin Byrd are tied for third. Robert Karlsson, Thongchai Jaidee, John Riegger, Bob Sowards, Paul Stankowski, Carlos Franco and Jesus Rivas are tied for fifth.

Brandel Chamblee, an analyst for Golf Channel, is T-17.

My touch was a little off… had 187 on the par 3 sixth today… only flew it 186 and 10 inches…. but really… how did that not go in?!?? pic.twitter.com/0cbCx1AddK — Brandel Chamblee (@chambleebrandel) December 3, 2019

Other notables include major champions Todd Hamilton (T-24), Michael Campbell (T-43) and Shaun Micheel (T-75).

Also sitting T-43 is Dick Mast, who is 68 years old. Two weeks ago, he almost shot his age during the qualifying stage.