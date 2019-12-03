Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Craig Bowden, Stephen Leaney lead Final Stage of PGA Tour Champions Qualifying Tournament

Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports

Craig Bowden, Stephen Leaney lead Final Stage of PGA Tour Champions Qualifying Tournament

PGA Tour Champions

Craig Bowden, Stephen Leaney lead Final Stage of PGA Tour Champions Qualifying Tournament

By December 3, 2019 7:12 pm

By: |

Seventy-eight players are competing for five spots on the PGA Tour Champions at the Final Stage of the Qualifying Tournament at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona.

After Day 1 of the event, Craig Bowden and Stephen Leaney share the lead after they shot 65s on Tuesday.

Frank Esposito and Robin Byrd are tied for third. Robert Karlsson, Thongchai Jaidee, John Riegger, Bob Sowards, Paul Stankowski, Carlos Franco and Jesus Rivas are tied for fifth.

Brandel Chamblee, an analyst for Golf Channel, is T-17.

Other notables include major champions Todd Hamilton (T-24), Michael Campbell (T-43) and Shaun Micheel (T-75).

Also sitting T-43 is Dick Mast, who is 68 years old. Two weeks ago, he almost shot his age during the qualifying stage.

, , , , PGA Tour Champions

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home