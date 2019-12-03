Forecaddie: Jon Rahm is pretty sure what his wedding day highlight will be

Current World No. 3 Jon Rahm became engaged to longtime college girlfriend Kelley Cahill in August of 2018, and now the Hero World Challenge defending champion has finally cleared space on his calendar to marry Cahill in the coming weeks.

The Man Out Front is very happy for the pair, especially hearing Rahm’s answer to a press conference question about the big day. Cover your eyes children.

Asked by GolfChannel.com’s Brentley Romine what part of his wedding day he’s most looking forward to, Rahm’s expression changed and he paused briefly.

“Part of the day?” he said. “What part, I mean, it’s pretty self explanatory, right?”

As the press room erupted in laughter, Romine tried again. “What part of your wedding are you looking forward to the most, her walking down, the aisle, the vows? There’s a lot that goes on.”

Rahm replied, “Oh, I could say so many bad stuff right now.”

The Forecaddie notes that at this point, PGA Tour press officer Jack Ryan stepped in to move things along. Gently.

“Think very carefully about your answer.”

The Man Out Front should point out that Rahm went on from this point to paint a picture of a lovely Catholic wedding at the church he grew up going to in Bilbao, Spain. And the romantics at heart will appreciate this.

“I think when I see those doors open and see her walking down the aisle for the first time, I think it’s going to be what I’m looking forward to the most, that first moment of seeing her walk down the aisle,” he said. “But there’s so many possible parts of the day I could mention, but I think that’s the single moment probably that I’m looking forward to the most.”