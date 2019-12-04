Forecaddie: Bryson DeChambeau not ready to sport Puma’s new slow play polo just yet

The Forecaddie couldn’t help but admire Puma’s new Saltwater Collection, debuted at the Hero World Challenge by its three highest profile male ambassadors. The ultra soft and thin cotton — The Man Out Front meant to say Fusion Yarn Flex fabric — may address the need for a performance shirt without the shine.

But it’s the design that may turn a few heads, with the light blue-themed collection including the Slow Play Polo, Slow Play Tee and the Predators Polo. A turtle logo adorns the Slow Play Polo. Get it. Turtle. Slow.

The Forecaddie digresses.

As Gary Woodland and Rickie Fowler debuted different versions of the turtle-infused line, the field’s other Puma player was not quite ready to embrace the golfing turtle.

“It’s an awesome collection,” Bryson DeChambeau said as The Man Out Front trailed him in a quick course departure following an opening 76. “They had the turtle one …” he said, and before the Forecaddie could ask if it would make his repertoire.

“That’s not going to happen,” DeChambeau said.

He’s probably wise to avoid any slow play talk after 2019’s high-profile episodes where he became a lightning rod for tepid play. Though Rickie Fowler, easing into the new collection with a white shirt sporting just one turtle while posting a first round 69, regaled media with a different, light-hearted theory.

“I thought it would have been awesome if he kind of went with it and then he could have just said to people asking, ‘Bryson, why are you wearing it?’ and be like, ‘Actually it’s my own line, I’m a little slow, Gary and Rickie decided to jump on board, they’re very supportive of me, to help me through this hard time.’”

That’s not going to happen. At least, anytime soon.