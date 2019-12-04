Eamon's Corner: Phil Mickelson and the delicate balance between politics and sport

The issues that PGA Tour players are likely to take a stand on pretty much end at slow play and high taxes.

When it comes to things like beheading, genocide and human rights abuses, the response is utterly predictable: we just want to play golf.

In the latest installment of Eamon’s Corner, Eamon Lynch unpacks on Phil Mickelson’s decision to skip the Waste Management Phoenix Open for the controversial Saudi International, a tournament that is little more than a public relations fig leaf for the government.

Watch the video at the top of the page to see the latest edition of Eamon’s Corner.