Hero World Challenge: Round 2 tee times, TV information

The Hero World Challenge continues on Thursday at Albany Golf Club in Nassau, Bahamas, with a field packed full of professional golf’s top competitors.

Competing for the first time since earning his 82nd PGA Tour win in October, tournament host Tiger Woods shot an up-and-down even par on Wednesday and enters the second round six shots behind leaders Gary Woodland and Patrick Reed, who has some new irons in the bag. Chez Reavie sits in third at 4 under.

The event will not just go toward satisfying a PGA Tour craving as the seasons takes a break in December, but it will also go toward helping those affected by Hurricane Dorian which devastated the Bahamas in August. For every birdie made during the Hero, $500 will be donated to the ONE Bahamas Fund. Eagles will raise $1,000 and an ace will bring a donation of $2,500.

Below are the tee times for the second round, along with the current leaderboard and TV information.

Hero World Challenge: Photo gallery

All times are listed in Eastern Standard Time.

Round 2

Tee time Players 10:50 a.m. Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau 11:01 a.m. Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth 11:12 a.m. Xander Schauffele, Webb Simpson 11:23 a.m. Bubba Watson, Tiger Woods 11:34 a.m. Kevin Kisner, Matt Kuchar 11:45 a.m. Henrik Stenson, Jon Rahm 11:56 a.m. Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler 12:07 a.m. Chez Reavie, Justin Rose 12:18 p.m. Gary Woodland, Patrick Reed

Viewing information

Thursday

Golf Channel: 1-4 p.m.

Replay on Golf Channel: 5-8 p.m. and 1-3:30 a.m. on Friday.

Friday

Golf Channel: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Replay on Golf Channel: 6-8 p.m. and 1-2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Saturday

Golf Channel: 10 a.m. – Noon

NBC: Noon – 3 p.m.

Replay on Golf Channel: 6-11 p.m. on Sunday, 3-6 a.m. and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday

Hero World Challenge scores