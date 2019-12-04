Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Hero World Challenge: Round 2 tee times, TV information

By December 4, 2019 5:06 pm

The Hero World Challenge continues on Thursday at Albany Golf Club in Nassau, Bahamas, with a field packed full of professional golf’s top competitors.

Competing for the first time since earning his 82nd PGA Tour win in October, tournament host Tiger Woods shot an up-and-down even par on Wednesday and enters the second round six shots behind leaders Gary Woodland and Patrick Reed, who has some new irons in the bag. Chez Reavie sits in third at 4 under.

The event will not just go toward satisfying a PGA Tour craving as the seasons takes a break in December, but it will also go toward helping those affected by Hurricane Dorian which devastated the Bahamas in August. For every birdie made during the Hero, $500 will be donated to the ONE Bahamas Fund. Eagles will raise $1,000 and an ace will bring a donation of $2,500.

Below are the tee times for the second round, along with the current leaderboard and TV information.

Hero World Challenge: Photo gallery

All times are listed in Eastern Standard Time.

Round 2

Tee time Players
10:50 a.m. Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau
11:01 a.m. Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth
11:12 a.m. Xander Schauffele, Webb Simpson
11:23 a.m. Bubba Watson, Tiger Woods
11:34 a.m. Kevin Kisner, Matt Kuchar
11:45 a.m. Henrik Stenson, Jon Rahm
11:56 a.m. Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler
12:07 a.m. Chez Reavie, Justin Rose
12:18 p.m. Gary Woodland, Patrick Reed

Viewing information

Thursday

Golf Channel: 1-4 p.m.
Replay on Golf Channel: 5-8 p.m. and 1-3:30 a.m. on Friday.

Friday

Golf Channel: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Replay on Golf Channel: 6-8 p.m. and 1-2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Saturday

Golf Channel: 10 a.m. – Noon
NBC: Noon – 3 p.m.
Replay on Golf Channel: 6-11 p.m. on Sunday, 3-6 a.m. and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday

Hero World Challenge scores

Position Player Score To par
T-1 Gary Woodland 66 -6
T-1 Patrick Reed 66 -6
3 Chez Reavie 68 -4
T-4 Justin Rose 69 -3
T-4 Justin Thomas 69 -3
T-4 Rickie Fowler 69 -3
T-4 Henrik Stenson 69 -3
8 Jon Rahm 70 -2
T-9 Kevin Kisner 71 -1
T-9 Matt Kuchar 71 -1
T-11 Bubba Watson 72 E
T-11 Tiger Woods 72 E
T-13 Xander Schauffele 73 1
T-13 Webb Simpson 73 1
15 Patrick Cantlay 74 2
16 Jordan Spieth 75 3
17 Bryson DeChambeau 76 4
18 Tony Finau 79 7

