Hero World Challenge: Round 2 tee times, TV information

The Hero World Challenge continues on Thursday at Albany Golf Club in Nassau, Bahamas, with a field packed full of professional golf’s top competitors.
Competing for the first time since earning his 82nd PGA Tour win in October, tournament host Tiger Woods shot an up-and-down even par on Wednesday and enters the second round six shots behind leaders Gary Woodland and Patrick Reed, who has some new irons in the bag. Chez Reavie sits in third at 4 under.
The event will not just go toward satisfying a PGA Tour craving as the seasons takes a break in December, but it will also go toward helping those affected by Hurricane Dorian which devastated the Bahamas in August. For every birdie made during the Hero, $500 will be donated to the ONE Bahamas Fund. Eagles will raise $1,000 and an ace will bring a donation of $2,500.
Below are the tee times for the second round, along with the current leaderboard and TV information.
All times are listed in Eastern Standard Time.
Round 2
|Tee time
|Players
|10:50 a.m.
|Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau
|11:01 a.m.
|Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth
|11:12 a.m.
|Xander Schauffele, Webb Simpson
|11:23 a.m.
|Bubba Watson, Tiger Woods
|11:34 a.m.
|Kevin Kisner, Matt Kuchar
|11:45 a.m.
|Henrik Stenson, Jon Rahm
|11:56 a.m.
|Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler
|12:07 a.m.
|Chez Reavie, Justin Rose
|12:18 p.m.
|Gary Woodland, Patrick Reed
Viewing information
Thursday
Golf Channel: 1-4 p.m.
Replay on Golf Channel: 5-8 p.m. and 1-3:30 a.m. on Friday.
Friday
Golf Channel: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Replay on Golf Channel: 6-8 p.m. and 1-2:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Saturday
Golf Channel: 10 a.m. – Noon
NBC: Noon – 3 p.m.
Replay on Golf Channel: 6-11 p.m. on Sunday, 3-6 a.m. and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday
Hero World Challenge scores
|Position
|Player
|Score
|To par
|T-1
|Gary Woodland
|66
|-6
|T-1
|Patrick Reed
|66
|-6
|3
|Chez Reavie
|68
|-4
|T-4
|Justin Rose
|69
|-3
|T-4
|Justin Thomas
|69
|-3
|T-4
|Rickie Fowler
|69
|-3
|T-4
|Henrik Stenson
|69
|-3
|8
|Jon Rahm
|70
|-2
|T-9
|Kevin Kisner
|71
|-1
|T-9
|Matt Kuchar
|71
|-1
|T-11
|Bubba Watson
|72
|E
|T-11
|Tiger Woods
|72
|E
|T-13
|Xander Schauffele
|73
|1
|T-13
|Webb Simpson
|73
|1
|15
|Patrick Cantlay
|74
|2
|16
|Jordan Spieth
|75
|3
|17
|Bryson DeChambeau
|76
|4
|18
|Tony Finau
|79
|7
