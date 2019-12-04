Stephen Leaney opens up four-shot lead at PGA Tour Champions Qualifying Tournament

Stephen Leaney shot a second-round 66 on Wednesday to take a four-shot lead at the PGA Tour Champions Qualifying Tournament Final Stage.

Leaney had six birdies and a bogey in his round at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona.

Todd Fischer, who also shot a second-round 66, joins Paul Stankowski and Frank Esposito in second. All four golfers have shot in the 60s in the first two rounds.

First-round co-leader Craig Bowden shot a 74 on Wednesday and now sits T-23.

Dick Mast shot his age in the second round, posting a 68, one day after opening with a 74. Mast moved up 13 spots and is T-30 heading into Thursday’s third round.

Other notables include Robert Karlsson (T-5), Cameron Beckman (T-7), Carlos Franco (T-14), Todd Hamilton (T-23), Robert Gamez (T-39), and Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee, who shot a 75 on Wednesday and is T-53 in the 78-man field.