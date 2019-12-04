Tiger Woods shoots up-and-down even 72 Wednesday at Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods’ return to the golf course following his record-tying 82nd PGA Tour victory in October didn’t quite go as planned early on Wednesday in the opening round of the Hero World Challenge.

Battling high winds and struggling to get any approach shots close, Woods made the turn at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas at 2 over, near the back of the pack among the 18-man field.

Then, early on the back nine, he caught fire.

Woods made par on the 10th hole, then shot up the leaderboard on Nos. 11-15, making birdie on three of the four holes, culminating with a Tiger-esque chip-in eagle.

Woods finished his last three holes par-bogey-double bogey to walk off the course at even par 72. After the first round, Woods sits six shots back of leaders Gary Woodland and Patrick Reed.