Tracker: Follow Tiger Woods' Wednesday round at the Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods and company are back in the Bahamas for the sixth playing of his Hero World Challenge, which benefits his TGR Foundation and the ONE Bahamas Fund.

Eighteen of the world’s best are at Albany for the fifth consecutive year (2014’s event was held at Isleworth Country Club), with Woods making his first appearance since winning his record-tying 82nd PGA Tour event in October at the inaugural Zozo Championship in Japan. Eleven of the 18 players will also represent the Team USA next week at the Presidents Cup in Australia.

Woods, a five-time winner of the vent, tees off alongside Justin Thomas at 11:35 a.m. ET. Follow along below for shot-by-shot analysis of Woods’ opening round.

Hole 3 – Par 5

Another smooth swing with the big stick for Tiger here on No. 3 finds the short stuff. He can’t get home in two, so he elects to lay-up with his second shot. Tiger leaves his approach to the green left and short, just a poor effort that wasn’t helped with the wind. His chip isn’t anything to write home about, either, leaving a testy putt for par from inside 10 feet. His par putt skates right by the cup, that’ll be a bogey.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over thru 3.

Hole 2 – Par 3

Scoring has been minimal so far today largely in part due to the wind. Tiger has another birdie putt after his tee shot here on the opening par 3. His 7-iron finds the dance floor below the hole, inside 20 feet from the cup. This putt had some slight movement but was pretty straight. Tiger never gave it a shot, leaving it short for another par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 2.

Hole 1 – Par 4

And we’re off! Tiger pulls driver on the opening hole and finds the fairway. Solid start. After a terrific drive Tiger just had a little flip wedge into the green. He had the right idea, but comes up a yard or two short of where he wanted to land it. His ball climbs up onto the green but checks up short of the pin. Not his best shot but he’ll have a birdie putt awaiting. No dice here as this one slips past the hole. Tap-in par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 1.

Pre-round

While Tiger’s annual event does satisfy our need for golf during the winter months, it also raises a lot of money for those in need. This year, the event is going the extra mile.