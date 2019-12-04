Is Tiger Woods going to need a bigger boat?

Tiger Woods traveled by yacht to the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas this week.

Yes, that would be the $20-million luxury vessel dubbed Privacy.

Woods, who bought the boat (which is technically a correct term but it’s clearly so much more than that) in 2004, has taken it around the world, including the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills in New York.

Now, it’s parked in the Bahamas, which is not surprising.

What may be surprising is how this 6,500 sq.-ft. craft is dwarfed by other boats in dock. The one on the far left is Tiger’s:

The Golf Channel’s Dan Hicks quipped that it “might be time for Tiger to trade that in” when comparing Privacy to other absurdly large and much more expensive water craft.

Notah Begay, who’s long been friends with Tiger and admitted he’s been aboard Privacy, joked: “I’m from New Mexico. I don’t see many of these things.”

Big boat

Privacy sleeps between 10 and 12, has a crew of nine and reportedly costs $2 million a year to operate.

It includes:

Large deck bar

Eight-person Jacuzzi

Scuba-tank fill station

Inflatable decompression chamber

Cherry woodwork in the interior

VIP stateroom with two queen size cabin amidships and a twin cabin

Gym with a treadmill, exercise bike and free weights

Three-person elevator

Theater

Privacy has a 4,000-mile range thanks to a 12,000-gallon fuel tank, and can travel at a maximum speed of 17 knots.