Hero World Challenge: Round 3 tee times, TV information

The Hero World Challenge continues on Friday at Albany Golf Club in Nassau, Bahamas, with a field packed full of professional golf’s top competitors.
With new irons in the bag, Patrick Reed holds a three-shot lead over Gary Woodland. Competing for the first time since earning his 82nd PGA Tour win in October, tournament host Tiger Woods shot up the leaderboard on Thursday and enters the third round T-5, six shots back.
The event will not just go toward satisfying a PGA Tour craving as the seasons takes a break in December, but it will also go toward helping those affected by Hurricane Dorian which devastated the Bahamas in August. For every birdie made during the Hero, $500 will be donated to the ONE Bahamas Fund. Eagles will raise $1,000 and an ace will bring a donation of $2,500.
Below are the tee times for the third round, along with the current leaderboard and TV information.
Hero World Challenge: Photo gallery
All times are listed in Eastern Standard Time.
Round 3
|Tee time
|Players
|10:50 a.m.
|Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau
|11:01 a.m.
|Bubba Watson, Patrick Cantlay
|11:12 a.m.
|Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth
|11:23 a.m.
|Chez Reavie, Matt Kuchar
|11:34 a.m.
|Webb Simpson, Kevin Kisner
|11:45 a.m.
|Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose
|11:56 a.m.
|Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas
|12:07 a.m.
|Henrik Stenson, Jon Rahm
|12:18 p.m.
|Patrick Reed, Gary Woodland
Viewing information
Friday
Golf Channel: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Replay on Golf Channel: 6-8 p.m. and 1-2:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Saturday
Golf Channel: 10 a.m. – Noon
NBC: Noon – 3 p.m.
Replay on Golf Channel: 6-11 p.m. on Sunday, 3-6 a.m. and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday
Hero World Challenge scores
|Position
|Player
|R2 Score
|To par
|1
|Patrick Reed
|66
|-12
|2
|Gary Woodland
|69
|-9
|T-3
|Henrik Stenson
|67
|-8
|T-3
|Jon Rahm
|66
|-8
|T-5
|Tiger Woods
|66
|-6
|T-5
|Justin Thomas
|69
|-6
|T-5
|Rickie Fowler
|69
|-6
|8
|Justin Rose
|70
|-5
|T-9
|Webb Simpson
|68
|-3
|T-9
|Matt Kuchar
|70
|-3
|T-9
|Kevin Kisner
|70
|-3
|T-9
|Chez Reavie
|73
|-3
|13
|Xander Schauffele
|70
|-1
|T-14
|Jordan Spieth
|70
|+1
|T-14
|Bubba Watson
|73
|+1
|16
|Patrick Cantlay
|72
|+2
|T-17
|Bryson DeChambeau
|71
|+3
|T-17
|Tony Finau
|68
|+3
Comments