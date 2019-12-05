Hero World Challenge: Round 3 tee times, TV information

The Hero World Challenge continues on Friday at Albany Golf Club in Nassau, Bahamas, with a field packed full of professional golf’s top competitors.

With new irons in the bag, Patrick Reed holds a three-shot lead over Gary Woodland. Competing for the first time since earning his 82nd PGA Tour win in October, tournament host Tiger Woods shot up the leaderboard on Thursday and enters the third round T-5, six shots back.

The event will not just go toward satisfying a PGA Tour craving as the seasons takes a break in December, but it will also go toward helping those affected by Hurricane Dorian which devastated the Bahamas in August. For every birdie made during the Hero, $500 will be donated to the ONE Bahamas Fund. Eagles will raise $1,000 and an ace will bring a donation of $2,500.

Below are the tee times for the third round, along with the current leaderboard and TV information.

All times are listed in Eastern Standard Time.

Round 3

Tee time Players 10:50 a.m. Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau 11:01 a.m. Bubba Watson, Patrick Cantlay 11:12 a.m. Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth 11:23 a.m. Chez Reavie, Matt Kuchar 11:34 a.m. Webb Simpson, Kevin Kisner 11:45 a.m. Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose 11:56 a.m. Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas 12:07 a.m. Henrik Stenson, Jon Rahm 12:18 p.m. Patrick Reed, Gary Woodland

Viewing information

Friday

Golf Channel: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Replay on Golf Channel: 6-8 p.m. and 1-2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Saturday

Golf Channel: 10 a.m. – Noon

NBC: Noon – 3 p.m.

Replay on Golf Channel: 6-11 p.m. on Sunday, 3-6 a.m. and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday

