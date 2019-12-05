Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Hero World Challenge: Round 3 tee times, TV information

By December 5, 2019 4:48 pm

The Hero World Challenge continues on Friday at Albany Golf Club in Nassau, Bahamas, with a field packed full of professional golf’s top competitors.

With new irons in the bag, Patrick Reed holds a three-shot lead over Gary Woodland. Competing for the first time since earning his 82nd PGA Tour win in October, tournament host Tiger Woods shot up the leaderboard on Thursday and enters the third round T-5, six shots back.

The event will not just go toward satisfying a PGA Tour craving as the seasons takes a break in December, but it will also go toward helping those affected by Hurricane Dorian which devastated the Bahamas in August. For every birdie made during the Hero, $500 will be donated to the ONE Bahamas Fund. Eagles will raise $1,000 and an ace will bring a donation of $2,500.

Below are the tee times for the third round, along with the current leaderboard and TV information.

All times are listed in Eastern Standard Time.

Round 3

Tee time Players
10:50 a.m. Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau
11:01 a.m. Bubba Watson, Patrick Cantlay
11:12 a.m. Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth
11:23 a.m. Chez Reavie, Matt Kuchar
11:34 a.m. Webb Simpson, Kevin Kisner
11:45 a.m. Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose
11:56 a.m. Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas
12:07 a.m. Henrik Stenson, Jon Rahm
12:18 p.m. Patrick Reed, Gary Woodland

Viewing information

Friday

Golf Channel: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Replay on Golf Channel: 6-8 p.m. and 1-2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Saturday

Golf Channel: 10 a.m. – Noon
NBC: Noon – 3 p.m.
Replay on Golf Channel: 6-11 p.m. on Sunday, 3-6 a.m. and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday

Hero World Challenge scores

Position Player R2 Score To par
1 Patrick Reed 66 -12
2 Gary Woodland 69 -9
T-3 Henrik Stenson 67 -8
T-3 Jon Rahm 66 -8
T-5 Tiger Woods 66 -6
T-5 Justin Thomas 69 -6
T-5 Rickie Fowler 69 -6
8 Justin Rose 70 -5
T-9 Webb Simpson 68 -3
T-9 Matt Kuchar 70 -3
T-9 Kevin Kisner 70 -3
T-9 Chez Reavie 73 -3
13 Xander Schauffele 70 -1
T-14 Jordan Spieth 70 +1
T-14 Bubba Watson 73 +1
16 Patrick Cantlay 72 +2
T-17 Bryson DeChambeau 71 +3
T-17 Tony Finau 68 +3

