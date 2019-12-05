Patrick Reed rides new putter to three-stroke lead at Hero

NASSAU, Bahamas – First, we learned Patrick Reed put new irons in his bag this week. Then Tiger Woods casually mentioned that Reed also was using a new softer-faced putter in preparation for the lightning fast greens of Royal Melbourne.

Reed has opened up a three-stroke lead over Gary Woodland in the 2019 Hero World Challenge. A second-round 66 included just 23 putts, a day after recording 25.

“It’s one of those golf courses that when the wind lays down, it gives you opportunities to make birdies,” Reed said. “It’s just one of these days and one of these weeks that you need to give yourself as many opportunities as you can and play from the short grass because when you do, you can attack.”

That he did, hitting 11 greens each day with the mystery clubs he has helped design. Asked after the second round if he might share more about the clubs, Reed remained coy.

“Nope,” he smiled. “Nice try.”

Reed normally uses an Odyssey White Hot RX2 but as the highest profile captain’s pick following the 2018 Ryder Cup debacle, the former Masters champion appears to be pulling out all the stops in preparation for next week’s Presidents Cup. He remains a huge lover of match play.

“When you go out there, whether you’re in your singles or whether you have a teammate, when it’s two on two, you have to stare that guy down, that’s the one you’re playing,” he said. “There’s no such thing as a draw, there is no such thing as guys teeing off in the morning or afternoon, you’re playing that guy head to head right then and there. Gives you something to prove. Go out there and prove to yourself and prove to your team that you deserve that point.”

Despite the proximity to the matches, Captain Woods endorsed Reed’s iron and putter shift.

“This is normally the time you do it,” Woods said after his 66. “They’ve had a little time off trying new stuff, trying to get a little bit better, work your way into next year. Nothing wrong with that.”

Reed has kept the captain apprised of his thinking.

“He’s been monkeying around with different putters, trying to get a little softer feel, so he finally found one. He’s still always going to travel with his baby, but just like me.”

Reed may be taking some new clubs to Melbourne, but with 36 holes to go, he is also primed to be taking a Hero World Challenge trophy along for the ride.