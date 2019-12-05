PGA Tour pros spill the beans on bucket-list sporting events

Everyone has that “bucket-list” sporting event they’re dying to attend. Pro golfers may have the lived their dream of playing in the Masters or a British Open at St. Andrews, but they’ve got sporting events they’d like to check off their list, too.

We asked 31 PGA Tour pros to name the sporting event that tops their to-do list.

More: What are PGA Tour players doing in the off-season?

Wimbledon was a popular pick as was seeing one’s alma mater in the college football National Championship or one’s favorite team play for a title (World Series and Stanley Cup, for instance). Soccer – whether a Premier League, Champions League or World Cup – garnered a number of votes. Even golf drew a few votes – can someone help get Adam Scott some Ryder Cup 2020 tickets?

With no further adieu, here’s the list:

Abe Ancer

“Super Bowl or a Formula One race.”