Robert Karlsson takes lead at PGA Tour Champions Qualifying Tournament

Robert Karlsson shot a 65 on Thursday and holds a one-shot lead after three rounds at the PGA Tour Champions Qualifying Tournament at TPC Scottsdale.

Karlsson had seven birdies and a bogey on the Champions Course to get to 12 under, one stroke ahead of Shane Bertsch, Stephen Leaney and Paul Stankowski.

Leaney, co-leader after Day 1 and the solo leader after Day 2, shot an even-par 71 to slip back into a tie for second.

Meanwhile, Bob Sowards climbed 31 spots up the leaderboard after shooting the round of the week with a bogey-free 9-under 62. His round was 12 strokes better than the one he posted on Wednesday. Sowards is tied with Cameron Beckman in fifth place.

PGA Tour Champions: Leaderboard

Rounding out the top ten are Robin Byrd and Harry Rudolph (-9) at T-7 and Jarmo Sandelin and Patrick Sheehan (-8) at T-9.

Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee shot a third-round 73 and is 4 over for the tournament, 16 shots back. Shaun Micheel withdrew from the event on Thursday.