Bogey-free in Bahamas: Tiger Woods cards 6-under 66 Thursday at Hero World Challenge

Despite a blistering back nine stretch on Wednesday, Tiger Woods walked off the course at even par after the first round of the Hero World Challenge thanks to a disappointing final two holes.

On Thursday, the event’s five-time winner got his revenge. Woods made eight pars and one birdie on the front nine, then proceeded to get hot once again on the back nine.

Woods made eagle on No. 11 after a terrific drive and even better approach shot, followed by a birdie on the par 3 12th hole, par on No. 13 and yet another birdie on the driveable par 4 14th. That 4 under through four hole stretch propelled Woods to T-3, just two shots behind the leaders at that time.

The host is heating up. 🔥@TigerWoods is 3-under in his last two holes after going 🦅-🐦. pic.twitter.com/G0PIdEKbTN — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 5, 2019

Another par on No. 15 and a beauty of a birdie on the 16th kept Woods within three shots of leader Patrick Reed. He saved par with a testy five footer on 17 and made par on 18 to card a bogey-free 6-under 66. He walked off the course with the best round of the day, T-3 and four shots out of the lead.