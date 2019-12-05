True Sports, parent company of True Temper, acquires Aerotech Golf

Every week on the PGA Tour, about 70 percent of the players in the field use True Temper steel shafts in their irons. The company’s Dynamic Gold models that dominate the counts are used by Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and a host of others.

In July, True Sports, the parent company of True Temper and Project X, acquired graphite shaft maker Accra. Now it has broken out its check book and purchased another shaft maker: It was announced Thursday that True Sports has purchased Aerotech Golf.

While not played by as many golfers on the PGA Tour and not typically a stock offering at retail, Aerotech Golf has developed a cult following for its SteelFiber iron shafts. Matt Kuchar and Brandt Snedeker have for years played these shafts that feature a unique graphite design that includes steel filaments.

“We are thrilled to add Aerotech to our stable of products,” Don Brown, True Sports’ senior director of marketing and innovation, said in a press release. “Their innovative SteelFiber line of shafts is extremely popular in the aftermarket and has won more professional golf events than any other graphite iron shaft.”

Aerotech, based in Bellingham, Washington, was founded in 1991 as a maker of a wide range of products and composite sporting goods, including the first NHL-approved graphite hockey stick. It began producing golf shafts in 1994 as a supplier for original equipment manufacturers – the club makers – and launched its own branded line of shafts in 2002. In 2005, Aerotech’s golf division split from the parent company as Aerotech Golf.