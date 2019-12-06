Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Hero World Challenge: Final round tee times, TV information

By December 6, 2019 5:50 pm

The Hero World Challenge concludes on Saturday at Albany Golf Club in Nassau, Bahamas, with a field packed full of professional golf’s top competitors.

At 13 under, Gary Woodland holds a one-shot lead over Henrik Stenson, with tournament host Tiger Woods, a five-time winner of the event, T-3 with Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm.

The event will not just go toward satisfying a PGA Tour craving as the seasons takes a break in December, but it will also go toward helping those affected by Hurricane Dorian which devastated the Bahamas in August. For every birdie made during the Hero, $500 will be donated to the ONE Bahamas Fund. Eagles will raise $1,000 and an ace will bring a donation of $2,500.

Below are the tee times for the final round, along with the current leaderboard and TV information.

All times are listed in Eastern Standard Time.

Round 4

Tee time Players
9:37 a.m. Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay
9:48 a.m. Tony Finau, Bubba Watson
9:59 a.m. Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth
10:10 a.m. Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson
10:21 a.m. Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar
10:32 a.m. Chez Reavie, Rickie Fowler
10:43 a.m. Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed
10:54 a.m. Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas
11:05 a.m. Gary Woodland, Henrik Stenson

Viewing information

Saturday

Golf Channel: 10 a.m. – Noon
NBC: Noon – 3 p.m.
Replay on Golf Channel: 6-11 p.m. on Sunday, 3-6 a.m. and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday

Hero World Challenge scores

Position Player R3 Score To par
1 Gary Woodland 68 -13
2 Henrik Stenson 68 -12
T-3 Tiger Woods 67 -11
T-3 Justin Thomas 67 -11
T-3 Jon Rahm 69 -11
6 Patrick Reed 74 -10
T-7 Chez Reavie 69 -6
T-7 Rickie Fowler 72 -6
T-7 Justin Rose 71 -6
T-10 Matt Kuchar 70 -5
T-10 Kevin Kisner 70 -5
12 Webb Simpson 71 -4
13 Xander Schauffele 70 -3
14 Jordan Spieth 69 -2
T-15 Tony Finau 69 E
T-15 Bubba Watson 71 E
T-17 Bryson DeChambeau 70 +1
T-17 Patrick Cantlay 71 +1

