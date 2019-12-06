Hero World Challenge: Final round tee times, TV information

The Hero World Challenge concludes on Saturday at Albany Golf Club in Nassau, Bahamas, with a field packed full of professional golf’s top competitors.

At 13 under, Gary Woodland holds a one-shot lead over Henrik Stenson, with tournament host Tiger Woods, a five-time winner of the event, T-3 with Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm.

The event will not just go toward satisfying a PGA Tour craving as the seasons takes a break in December, but it will also go toward helping those affected by Hurricane Dorian which devastated the Bahamas in August. For every birdie made during the Hero, $500 will be donated to the ONE Bahamas Fund. Eagles will raise $1,000 and an ace will bring a donation of $2,500.

Below are the tee times for the final round, along with the current leaderboard and TV information.

Hero World Challenge: Photo gallery

All times are listed in Eastern Standard Time.

Round 4

Tee time Players 9:37 a.m. Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay 9:48 a.m. Tony Finau, Bubba Watson 9:59 a.m. Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth 10:10 a.m. Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson 10:21 a.m. Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar 10:32 a.m. Chez Reavie, Rickie Fowler 10:43 a.m. Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed 10:54 a.m. Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas 11:05 a.m. Gary Woodland, Henrik Stenson

Viewing information

Saturday

Golf Channel: 10 a.m. – Noon

NBC: Noon – 3 p.m.

Replay on Golf Channel: 6-11 p.m. on Sunday, 3-6 a.m. and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday

Hero World Challenge scores