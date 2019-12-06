Hero World Challenge: Final round tee times, TV information

The Hero World Challenge concludes on Saturday at Albany Golf Club in Nassau, Bahamas, with a field packed full of professional golf’s top competitors.
At 13 under, Gary Woodland holds a one-shot lead over Henrik Stenson, with tournament host Tiger Woods, a five-time winner of the event, T-3 with Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm.
The event will not just go toward satisfying a PGA Tour craving as the seasons takes a break in December, but it will also go toward helping those affected by Hurricane Dorian which devastated the Bahamas in August. For every birdie made during the Hero, $500 will be donated to the ONE Bahamas Fund. Eagles will raise $1,000 and an ace will bring a donation of $2,500.
Below are the tee times for the final round, along with the current leaderboard and TV information.
All times are listed in Eastern Standard Time.
Round 4
|Tee time
|Players
|9:37 a.m.
|Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay
|9:48 a.m.
|Tony Finau, Bubba Watson
|9:59 a.m.
|Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth
|10:10 a.m.
|Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson
|10:21 a.m.
|Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar
|10:32 a.m.
|Chez Reavie, Rickie Fowler
|10:43 a.m.
|Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed
|10:54 a.m.
|Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas
|11:05 a.m.
|Gary Woodland, Henrik Stenson
Viewing information
Saturday
Golf Channel: 10 a.m. – Noon
NBC: Noon – 3 p.m.
Replay on Golf Channel: 6-11 p.m. on Sunday, 3-6 a.m. and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday
Hero World Challenge scores
|Position
|Player
|R3 Score
|To par
|1
|Gary Woodland
|68
|-13
|2
|Henrik Stenson
|68
|-12
|T-3
|Tiger Woods
|67
|-11
|T-3
|Justin Thomas
|67
|-11
|T-3
|Jon Rahm
|69
|-11
|6
|Patrick Reed
|74
|-10
|T-7
|Chez Reavie
|69
|-6
|T-7
|Rickie Fowler
|72
|-6
|T-7
|Justin Rose
|71
|-6
|T-10
|Matt Kuchar
|70
|-5
|T-10
|Kevin Kisner
|70
|-5
|12
|Webb Simpson
|71
|-4
|13
|Xander Schauffele
|70
|-3
|14
|Jordan Spieth
|69
|-2
|T-15
|Tony Finau
|69
|E
|T-15
|Bubba Watson
|71
|E
|T-17
|Bryson DeChambeau
|70
|+1
|T-17
|Patrick Cantlay
|71
|+1
