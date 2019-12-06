Shane Bertsch wins PGA Tour Champions Qualifying Tournament

Shane Bertsch shot a final-round 65 and survived Thongchai Jaidee’s 62 to win the PGA Tour Champions Qualifying Tournament by a stroke.

Bertsch opened the tournament with a 70 on Tuesday but went 67-65-65 to finish his week and win the event at the TPC Scottsdale Champions course, which is next door to the Stadium Course, home to the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Jaidee had five birdies and two eagles to match a third-round 62 from Bob Sowards and get within a stroke of Bertsch. Those rounds of 62 were the lowest of the week.

Bertsch’s bogey-free final round featured fix birdies, four on the front side, to set the pace.

Robert Karlsson, who led after three rounds, shot a 69 on Friday to finish in third, three shots back.

Robin Byrd and Stephen Leaney finished 12 under, five back and tied for fourth.

By finishing in the top five, those players all earned fully exempt status on the PGA Tour Champions for the 2020 season.

John Riegger missed the cutoff by a stroke but definitely fought until the end, making birdies on Nos. 15, 17 and 18 to finish at 11 under.

Paul Stankowski, who turned 50 just four days ago, told pgatour.com that he’s been eyeing the PGA Tour Champions since 2013. He just missed gaining full status, as he came in at 10 under.

Sixty-eight-year Dick Mast, who shot a 68 in the second round, closed with a 78. Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee shot a 75 on Friday and finished 70th.