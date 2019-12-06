Tiger Woods contending after 5-under 67 Friday at Hero World Challenge

The third round is called moving day for a reason, and Tiger Woods made a run at the leaders on Friday at the Hero World Challenge.

Despite a round dominated by two-putt pars (including 16 front nine putts), Woods was able to score throughout the 18 holes at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas and put together a solid round of 5-under 67, walking off the course one shot back in a tie for second.

Woods made the turn at 1 under thanks to birdies on Nos. 2 and 6, both par 5’s. After torching the back nine early on both Wednesday and Thursday, the event’s five time winner found success once again in the later holes. After walking in a par save on the 10th hole, Woods made birdies on Nos. 11, 14, 15 the dreaded 18th to add his name to the mix heading to Saturday’s final round and tie playing partner Justin Thomas for the best round of the day.

Talking with Golf Channel’s Steve Sands after the round, Woods handed out some great lines, such as “absolutely nuked it” in reference to his 5-wood second shot on the sixth hole and his “high spanky 60” wedge shot on the 15th.