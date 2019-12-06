Shot-by-shot recap: Tiger Woods' Friday round at the Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods and company were back on the course for a Friday Moving Day in the Bahamas at the annual Hero World Challenge, which benefits Woods’ TGR Foundation and the ONE Bahamas Fund.

Eighteen of the world’s best are at Albany for the fifth consecutive year, with Woods making his first appearance since winning his record-tying 82nd PGA Tour event in October at the inaugural Zozo Championship in Japan.

Woods, a five-time winner of the Hero, shot even par Wednesday, then had one of Thursday’s best rounds with a 6-under 66. Woods followed that with a 5-under 67 alongside playing partner Justin Thomas. Check out his Friday round shot-by-shot.

Hero World Challenge: Gallery

Hole 18 – Par 4

He hates this hole but 3-wood here for Tiger hits another fairway. The only one he missed this round was on the first. From 140 yards out Tiger goes pin-seeking and lands this one inside eight feet. Looking for his sixth birdie of the day, the Big Cat hits this one center-cup and cards a 5-under 67 to move into a tie for second.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 5 under thru 18 (11 under overall).

Hole 17 – Par 3

Solid stroke here from TW as this one lands right around pin high, inside 20 feet to the right of the cup. Perfect placement just about. Good roll but no dice here for birdie, leaving, YOU GUESSED IT, a two-putt par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 4 under thru 17 (10 under overall).

Hole 16 – Par 4

Another fairway at No. 16 but his effort to the green isn’t much to write home about. He’s on the green, but be ready for another two-putt par. But just barely a two-putt par. He had the speed just about perfect here and was inside 6 inches from the cup with his birdie effort. USEFUL. Par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 4 under thru 16 (10 under overall).

Hole 15 – Par 5

Tiger loves hitting driver these days. Three back of the lead here on the tee and he stripes the fairway once again. Well. This isn’t good. At all. Tugged this one short and left. Let’s scramble, shall we? He got a little lucky with this one as it just misses the bunker, but he’s got an awkward stance with one foot in the sand. He pops this one up perfectly and right on line to the pin. He’ll have just 3-4 feet for another birdie. He’s only two shots back after some movement at the top of the leaderboard. He converts and makes his move. One shot back.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 4 under thru 15 (10 under overall).

Hole 14 – Par 4

Driveable par 4 and Tiger does just that. He’s on the front edge of the green, boy was that a thing of beauty. Perfectly paced lag putt has this one to about one foot, that’ll be a tap-in birdie. Movin’ on up.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 3 under thru 14 (9 under overall).

Hole 13 – Par 4

Driver off the tee and this one carves the fairway right down the middle. His approach from 160 and change goes right at the pin and checks to around 10 feet, that’ll be a great look for birdie. Missed left. Another two-putt!

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under thru 13( 8 under overall).

Hole 12 – Par 3

What an awesome shot. Front pin placement and Tiger guides a low-flying 6 iron right onto the front edge to stay below the pin while also setting up a great look at birdie. That’s perfection, folks. Can’t follow suit with the putt and taps in for par. Disappointing given the tee shot but par ain’t too shabby.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under thru 12 (8 under overall).

Hole 11 – Par 5

The last two day’s Tiger has started a hot streak on No. 11, including an eagle here yesterday. Solid tee shot here finds the fairway down the left side. Not sure eagle is in play here today with the wind and pin placement. Nothing fancy, just your classic lay up in the fairway to get to a nice number for a flip wedge. A flip ledge that leaks a little left and leaves a long birdie putt that should be much closer. A long birdie putt THAT HE MAKES PERFECTLY. That’s what I get for second-guessing the Big Cat. Third birdie of the day. Let’s keep it rolling.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under thru 11 (8 under overall).

Hole 10 – Par 4

Driver here on 10 finds the middle of the fairway. Perfect placement. He’s played this hole pretty well this week. Ohhh boy, not good. Tiger misses the green and then his chip from just off the dance floor rolls right past the cup, leaving a testy 15 footer for a par save. He almost hit it off the green on the other side! This guy is good. Curls in the par putt perfectly and walked it in the last foot or so. Great par save.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 10 (7 under overall).

Hole 9 – Par 5

I mean, how does he get away with this stuff? Tiger misses this one left, but he gets the member’s bounce and his ball takes a massive kick right back into the fairway. Just like he drew it up! Tiger comes back down to earth with his approach, which comes up short and left, taking a kick into a greenside bunker. His third is a nice out to about 10 feet. Left more than he wanted to there but its a makeable birdie putt. That he misses. Par. Makes the turn at 1 under.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 9 (7 under overall).

Hole 8 – Par 3

Another miss on a par 3, but it’s not a bad miss. He’s right around pin high, left of the pin in a collection area. Not a whole lot of green to work with, so we’ll need to see a short game masterclass here from TW. No masterclass here. Bump and run is a lot more run than bump as this one cruises past the cup. The 20-footer for par misses left and we’ve got our first bogey of the day (and first dropped shot since the double bogey on 18 Wednesday).

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 8 (7 under overall).

Hole 7 – Par 4

Tiger clubs down here to an iron on the short par 4. Finds the fairway. JT had to hit a provisional, might’ve gotten into Tiger’s head after he saw his poor first shot. Approach was a little cautious (or just a bad effort). He’s got 15-18 feet for birdie but leaves that a few feet short. You guessed it, another two-putt par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under thru 7 (8 under overall).

Hole 6 – Par 5

YAHTZEE! Tiger smoked his driver here on No. 6. Fairway. Useful. His fairway wood to the green was even better, getting home in two to set up a long eagle putt. If he keeps up his two-putt trend of the day, at the very least we’ve got a birdie coming. He’s got well over 50 feet with some left-to-right break and he leaves it about 3-4 feet short. The line looked right, just not enough pace. He cleans up the birdie putt and makes another steady move up the leaderboard.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under thru 6 (8 under overall).

Hole 5 – Par 3

After praising his efforts off the tee, Tiger misses the green left but still has a decent look at the hole. He’s on the fringe and around 15 feet away. The putt has a good roll but just can’t drop, mere inches away from canning it. Another two-putt, tap-in par. At least he’s consistent!

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 5 (7 under overall).

Hole 4 – Par 4

Another fairway found for the Big Cat here at No. 4. I can’t say enough how smooth and confident he is on the tee this week. Let’s get weird. He had a fairly long approach here on No. 4 but he finds the green and is right around 20 feet (maybe closer?) for consecutive birdies. This one had some right-to-left movement but TW didn’t give it enough juice to get there on his line. Easy par. To 5!

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 4 (7 under overall).

Hole 3 – Par 5

Tiger finds the fairway with his drive then gets to the green in two from there with a beautiful approach. He’s about 20-25 feet from the pin but just misses right. Right pace, just wrong line. Anyways that’s a tap-in birdie to get the round going early.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 3 (7 under overall).

Hole 2 – Par 3

Tiger hit a beauty here off the tee, but it landed a little firm and just runs off the back edge. Long is the miss on this hole, and with a back pin he has a makeable putt from the fringe. Tiger gave this one a good roll but just misses the edge, tap-in par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 2 (6 under overall).

Hole 1 – Par 4

And we’re off! Driver on No. 1 finds the fairway but runs through it on the right side into the rough. Not bad. Pitching wedge from there and he didn’t love it, for good reason. He barely finds the front of the green with a back pin placement. He did really well to lag this one from the complete end of the green to a couple feet for a two-putt par. Useful start. Moving on.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 1 (6 under overall).

Pre-round

While Tiger’s annual event does satisfy our need for golf during the winter months, it also raises a lot of money for those in need. This year, the event is going the extra mile.