Henrik Stenson rides powerful finish to Hero World Challenge title

Henrik Stenson displayed the kind of steady golf on Saturday in the Bahamas that validates his position as one of the top players in the world. The Swede effectively sealed his Hero World Challenge victory with the 15th hole when he nestled a 5-wood next to the hole for a tap-in eagle.

From there, no one could catch the 43-year-old Stenson on his way to his first win since the 2017 Wyndham Championship. It’s his sixth PGA Tour title.

Stenson was one of the oldest players in the 18-man Hero field, but strength and stamina were no issue at Albany Golf Club. He started the day one behind Gary Woodland, but overtook him with a final-round 66. At 18 under, Stenson managed to stay one shot ahead of Jon Rahm.

The tap in for victory.@HenrikStenson seals his first Hero World Challenge win. pic.twitter.com/PafeSBQO0B — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 7, 2019

“I found some good momentum after the tournament in Dubai,” Stenson said of the European Tour finale two weeks ago, where he was T-44. “Spent a couple hours on the range after the round on the Sunday.”

