Two-stroke penalty ultimately too much for Patrick Reed to overcome at Hero

Patrick Reed, who made headlines on Friday after getting hit with a two-stroke penalty, contended on Saturday in the final round of the Hero World Challenge but came up short in his quest for victory in the Bahamas.

Reed opened 66-66 but ended up with a 74 in his third round after he was penalized for brushing sand away. Officials ruled that it constituted an attempt to improve his line of play on the 11th hole at Albany Golf Club.

Under Rule 8, which addresses playing the course as the player finds it, a player is prohibited from improving conditions affecting a stroke.

Reed made a late surge with birdies on 15, 16 and 17 and had seven birdies in all. But he had to rally for par on 18 to shoot his third 66 of the week and finished 16 under and in third place, two shots ahead of Tiger Woods.

The two-stroke penalty ultimately proved too much to overcome, as Reed finished two shots back of tournament winner Henrik Stenson, who finished 18 under after a par on the final hole.

“So after seeing the video, it’s a two-stroke penalty,” Reed said on Friday. “I accept it. It wasn’t because of any intent. I felt like I was far enough away, because of what we saw.”

Reed led by three strokes after the second round. He will head to Australia with the rest of the American contingent as a captain’s pick for the Presidents Cup.