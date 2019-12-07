Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Tiger Woods stumbles late, finishes top five at the Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods stumbles late, finishes top five at the Hero World Challenge

Golf

Tiger Woods stumbles late, finishes top five at the Hero World Challenge

By December 7, 2019 2:43 pm

By: |

Just when it looked like Tiger Woods would be bringing some hardware to Australia for the Presidents Cup, one poor hole got in the way.

The U.S. team’s playing captain was in contention to win his own event for the sixth time this weekend in the Bahamas, but a crucial bogey on the par 4 14th hole ultimately took Woods out of contention, leading to a fourth-place finish after a final 3-under 69 at the Hero World Challenge.

Earlier in the round Woods tied for the lead on the sixth hole, took the solo lead on the next hole and proceeded to stay within at least one shot of the lead for the next eight holes.

After the costly bogey on No. 14, Woods scrambled for pars on Nos. 15 and 16 and missed a close birdie putt on the 17th hole before ending his day with a routine par on the 18th.

Hero World Challenge: Best photos from the Bahamas

Woods and 10 of his team members will leave directly from the Bahamas and make their way to Royal Melbourne, where the Presidents Cup will begin Thursday, Dec. 12.

Hero World Challenge scores

Position Player R4 Score To par
1 Henrik Stenson 66 -18
2 Jon Rahm 66 -17
3 Patrick Reed 66 -16
4 Tiger Woods 69 -14
T-5 Justin Rose 65 -13
T-5 Justin Thomas 70 -13
T-7 Kevin Kisner 65 -12
T-7 Gary Woodland 73 -12
9 Rickie Fowler 68 -10
T-10 Tony Finau 65 -7
T-10 Xander Schauffele 68 -7
T-10 Webb Simpson 69 -7
13 Chez Reavie 73 -5
14 Matt Kuchar 73 -4
15 Bryson DeChambeau 68 -3
16 Jordan Spieth 72 -2
17 Patrick Cantlay 71 Even
18 Bubba Watson 73 +1

, , , Golf

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home