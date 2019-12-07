Tiger Woods stumbles late, finishes top five at the Hero World Challenge

Just when it looked like Tiger Woods would be bringing some hardware to Australia for the Presidents Cup, one poor hole got in the way.

The U.S. team’s playing captain was in contention to win his own event for the sixth time this weekend in the Bahamas, but a crucial bogey on the par 4 14th hole ultimately took Woods out of contention, leading to a fourth-place finish after a final 3-under 69 at the Hero World Challenge.

Earlier in the round Woods tied for the lead on the sixth hole, took the solo lead on the next hole and proceeded to stay within at least one shot of the lead for the next eight holes.

After the costly bogey on No. 14, Woods scrambled for pars on Nos. 15 and 16 and missed a close birdie putt on the 17th hole before ending his day with a routine par on the 18th.

Woods and 10 of his team members will leave directly from the Bahamas and make their way to Royal Melbourne, where the Presidents Cup will begin Thursday, Dec. 12.

